Botswana President on state visit to Malta
Double taxation avoidance agreement to be signed
Botswana President Khama Ian Khama this evening starts a state visit to Malta.
He will have talks with President Marie-Louise Colerio Preca, Speaker Anġlu Farrugia, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Opposition leader Simon Busuttil.
The two countries are expected to sign a double taxation avoidance agreement.
Botswana is one of the Africa’s most stable countries and the continent's longest continuous multi-party democracy.
President Khama, in office since 2008, was born in the UK while his father was in exile.
He is a graduate of Sandhurst college in Britain and was the commander of the Botswana Defence Force (BDF). He held the rank of Lt General.
