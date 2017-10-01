Botswana President on state visit to Malta

Botswana President Khama Ian Khama this evening starts a state visit to Malta.

He will have talks with President Marie-Louise Colerio Preca, Speaker Anġlu Farrugia, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Opposition leader Simon Busuttil.

The two countries are expected to sign a double taxation avoidance agreement.

Botswana is one of the Africa’s most stable countries and the continent's longest continuous multi-party democracy.

President Khama, in office since 2008, was born in the UK while his father was in exile.

He is a graduate of Sandhurst college in Britain and was the commander of the Botswana Defence Force (BDF). He held the rank of Lt General.

