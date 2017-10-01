Recently a company carrying out construction works in Birkirkara Road, St Julian’s, explained to resi­dents that the road is considered a main traffic route, and is therefore very important from a traffic management perspective.

However, the pavement and pedestrian crossings along this road are equally important to resi­dents as it is the only means that connects them to other parts of the neighbourhood. The least pedestrians expect is that passageways are useable and safe. However, their state of neglect is more than evident.

Can measures be taken so that pedestrians do not have to walk on the road as a result of the fact that the pavement is broken, too narrow or obstructed due to construction activities or illegal parking? Can there be proper ongoing vigilance? Can pedestrian crossings be lit and marked properly to ensure safe use to avoid the risk of being run over by impatient car drivers? How about installing traffic lights supported by surveillance cameras? Can measures be taken for the proper and safe use of pavements by the elderly, children and those using mobility aids?

How can policymakers encourage citizens to look for alternative ‘greener’ modes of transport, like going to work on foot, if the basic infrastructure is dangerous?

Can a ‘time-limited’ parking space be located to allow people to alight or board vehicles? In a road so heavily congested with traffic it would provide a safe haven allowing passengers in cars such as the elderly and children to board or alight calmly without risking hurting themselves and at the same time without having to stop the traffic flow.

How would the authorities look on such a proposal? I am informed that the local council looked favourably on the idea after I had presented it to them but as yet nothing has materialised.

Before concluding I would like to raise another separate but related issue which in the light of recent declarations now becomes a concern. I refer to vehicle emissions.

Vehicle emissions containing nitrogen oxides and particulate matter are detrimental to urban populations, reduce the quality of the air we breathe and may lead to serious health issues such as the damaging of sensitive lung tissue, and cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. Recently the Prime Minister was quoted by the media as stating that vehicle emissions were the biggest source of pollution in Malta. Considering the large number of vehicles that pass and construction work going on in Birkir­kara Road, I hope the competent authorities take steps to monitor the area’s air quality levels.

Can residents be reassured that they need not worry and that the authorities are monitoring the situation?