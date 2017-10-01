Watch: United keep pressure on with Palace rout

Manchester United's 4-0 win over pointless Crystal Palace kept the pressure on their Premier League title rivals Manchester City and Chelsea ahead of the latter pair's meeting in Saturday's late game.

The result left Palace rooted to the bottom of the table after a record seventh successive defeat without a goal to start the season.

Two more goals from Harry Kane helped Tottenham Hotspur to consolidate their place in the Champions League positions with a comfortable 4-0 win away to Huddersfield Town.

In two key games at the wrong end of the table, West Ham United had a late win over Swansea City to move above them but Bournemouth were held at home by Leicester City.

Romelu Lukaku's late strike at Old Trafford meant that free-scoring United have hit four goals in a game six times this season.

Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini scored before halftime and when Fellaini headed in his second just after the interval, the points were made even more secure.

Victory took Jose Mourinho's side three ahead of City, having played one game more.

Palace, beaten 5-0 away by City in their last game, avoided a repetition but have become only the second team since the Premier League began to lose their first seven games. Unlike Portsmouth in 2009-10, though, they have not scored a single goal.