Sunday, October 1, 2017, 15:19

Watch: Monreal and Iwobi lead Arsenal stroll past Brighton

Arsenal maintained their perfect home record this season by comfortably beating Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League's early kickoff on Sunday.

Arsene Wenger made nine changes from the side who excelled in the Europa League on Thursday but Arsenal started at the same high-octane level and, after Alexandre Lacazette hit the post in the second minute, they took the lead on 16 when Nacho Monreal struck the ball firmly through a sea of bodies in the Brighton area.

The goal was only the Spaniard's second in the league -- and first for more than four years -- and only a fine save from Brighton keeper Matt Ryan prevented Aaron Ramsey doubling their lead just before the interval.

Without the suspended Tomer Hemed, Brighton posed a limited attacking threat and a moment of brilliance from Alexis Sanchez, who backheeled the ball deftly in the penalty area, set up the second for Alex Iwobi on 56 minutes as Arsenal's pace and movement found its reward.

