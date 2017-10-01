Watch: Lennon's Hibs give Celtic a fright before McGregor maintains run

Neil Lennon gave Celtic an almighty scare on his return to his former club as his Hibernian side claimed a 2-2 Ladbrokes Premiership draw.

Celtic's 57-match domestic unbeaten run looked in real danger when John McGinn's second-half double put the visitors 2-1 up in the 77th minute, but Callum McGregor grabbed his second of the game three minutes later to deny Lennon and Hibs a famous win.

The Northern Irishman, who played for the Parkhead club for seven years and managed them for four before moving to Bolton in 2014, saw his side go 1-0 down to McGregor's 16th-minute opener.

But McGinn's low finish in the 53rd minute levelled matters and his second high into the roof of the net put Lennon in sight of a fairytale ending to his first meeting with his old club.

But McGregor fired home in the 80th minute to spare the hosts' blushes.

Adam Rooney scored a hat-trick as Aberdeen took advantage of Celtic's slip to move level on points at the top with a 3-0 win at home to St Johnstone.

Two Rooney headers in the opening 18 minutes put the hosts in control and he completed his treble from the spot in the 81st minute as the Dons maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign.

In contrast, bottom side Kilmarnock's wretched start continued with a 2-0 loss at home to Ross County.

Craig Curran opened the scoring with a 34th-minute header and Kenny van der Weg doubled the lead a minute before the break as Owen Coyle celebrated a winning start to his reign as County boss.

Partick Thistle also remain without a league win this term after they went down 3-0 at Motherwell.

Peter Hartley opened the scoring after only seven minutes, with Craig Tanner adding the second 11 minutes into the second half. Elliott Frear got a late third.

Elsewhere, Kerr Waddell's 93rd-minute winner - his second of the game - earned Dundee a 2-1 home win over Hearts.

Kyle Lafferty, who earlier this week admitted he was battling a gambling addiction, put his off-field problems to one side to cancel out Waddell's 44th-minute header in the 71st minute, but it was not enough to earn a point.