Bayern begin life after Ancelotti by drawing at Hertha

Hertha Berlin’s Per Ciljan Skjelbred in action with Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso.

Bayern Munich's misery deepened as they let a two-goal Bundesliga lead slip for the second consecutive week to draw 2-2 at Hertha Berlin.

Interim coach Willy Sagnol took charge of the Bundesliga champions after Carlo Ancelotti's departure following the midweek Champions League humbling at Paris St Germain.

But after Mats Hummels and Robert Lewandowski scored either side of the interval, Bayern were again on the wrong end of a comeback as Ondrej Duda and Salomon Kalou gave Hertha a deserved point.

The Bavarians' misery was compounded by the loss of Franck Ribery, who appeared to suffer a nasty injury when stretching for a ball in the second half.