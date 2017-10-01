CCT decision: defective boots

A consumer, who purchased a pair of boots during sales, noticed that the zip of the left boot was defective at home. She did not notice this defect at the shop because she only tried the right boot on. When the consumer returned with the boots to the shop and asked for a money refund, the seller refused such a request and instead offered to repair the zip for free.

The tribunal considered that the defective zip was not a hidden defect and that the consumer had the possibility to examine the boots for any apparent defects prior to purchasing them. It also considered that the seller was willing to repair the defective zip.

After taking into consideration the consumer’s and the company representative’s statements during the sitting, and also the evidence presented, the arbiter denied the consumer’s claim for a refund and instead ordered the seller to repair the boots’ zip at no cost to the consumer within two weeks from the date of the sentence.

The arbiter also ruled that each party should pay their own expenses of the tribunal sitting.

