Notte Bianca returns to light up the capital

It’s that time of year again where the capital city is all set to stage one of Malta’s biggest arts and culture extravaganzas, Notte Bianca. Taking place on October 7, this year’s edition is expected to see tens of thousands of locals and tourists flock to Valletta to experience a flurry of events, including music, dance, theatre, visual arts, literary events, as well as projects that explore the emerging world of new and digital arts.

Among this year’s guests is world-renowned theatrical group La Fura dels Baus. On the music front, a diverse assortment of multinational electronic artists – including Oded NIR, Above Smoke and The Floating Fluxman – will combine talents in the event titled Notte Blank. Local artists will collaborate with these international guests and find ways to fuse their talents into a live production at Fort St Elmo’s ravishing Pjazza D’Armi.

Jazz enthusiasts will delight in a special treat as acclaimed British drummer Clark Tracy – named UK Jazz Drummer 2017 – will be joining local virtuosos Dominic Galea and band in Sur Jazz. Together with acclaimed local vocalist Nadine Axisa, the band will play a selection of jazz favourites on Victoria Gate. Their performance will also include a special tribute to the late Maltese music legend Sammy Bartolo.

And, in line with Notte Bianca’s tradition to cele­brate international artists, a special concert titled Claire Tonna Tkanta Leonard Cohen will see the life and works of the late Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen celebrated.

As the city itself is the stage, the Notte Bianca team has sought to accentuate and take full advantage of Valletta’s idiosyncratic architecture. By using the capital’s streets and public spaces in innovative, creative ways through a mix of roaming and site-specific projects, patrons will have the opportunity to experience Valletta anew as a true open-city of culture. This year, visitors wandering into Republic Square can join in a spot of birdwatching in a project called Ajru, an interactive installation of several bird-like objects banding together in flight.

The play Qatta Ġrieden will explore Valletta’s underground and promises to be another theatrical highlight on the night. Produced by local theatre group Xenati with a script written by Anna Pullicino and original music by Justin Galea, Qatta Ġrieden is rip-roaring comedy that follows Valletta’s mice colonies who are forever facing the capital city’s disturbing construction works.

Many of Valletta’s churches, State palaces and museums will be opening their doors to visitors until the early hours. Some will also be playing host to art exhibitions and performances. This year, the Archbishop’s Palace will be open for the first time, while the Malta 5D experience will be open to audiences for free.

Notte Bianca is organised by Arts Council Malta’s Festivals Directorate.

www.nottebianca.org.mt