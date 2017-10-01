A penchant for preposterousness

Taron Egerton in Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

4 stars

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Stars: Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Mark Strong

Duration: 141 mins

Class: 15

KRS Releasing Ltd

2015’s Kingsman: The Secret Service was a gloriously entertaining movie based on the comics The Secret Service, by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. Part spoof, part love letter to the spy genre – particularly the Bond movies – it arrived on the big screen with a bang (and bullets, and bombs, and bodies). It also made a star of young Taron Egerton as Eggsy, the young aimless hoodlum turned suave spy, and gave a peach of a role to Colin Firth in Harry Hart, codename Galahad, Eggsy’s mentor.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle picks up around a year later, and the film wastes no time on niceties, delivering the first of its kinetic action sequences within minutes of its start. A dapper Eggsy is preparing for dinner with his girlfriend Tilde (Hanna Al­strom) when he is ap­proached – then attacked – by Charlie (Ed­ward Holcroft), a former Kingsman trainee who clearly has a grudge.

Eggsy, Merlin, (Mark Strong) and Kingsman’s head honcho Arthur (Michael Gambon) barely have time to figure out what’s going on before a series of air attacks all across the UK des­troy all Kingsman facilities, leaving only Eggsy and Merlin alive. With no agents or resources at hand, they turn to their US counterparts, the Statesmen, led by Agent Champagne (Jeff Bridges), and it is up to them to form an alliance to save the world from the actions of megalomaniacal drug boss Poppy Adams (Julianne Moore).

The characters are rich and the dialogue exquisitely clever

The movie is billed as an action spy comedy. The action is there, so are the spies and, indeed, so is the high-octane comedy. One of the many delights of the film is its penchant for preposterousness, such as the opening car chase, as a cab bombs through the streets of London while Eggsy is fighting off his nemesis and his Terminator-like arm, ending safely… at the bottom of a lake in Hyde Park. There are my­riad action set pieces all very sty­lishly choreographed that ex­plode onto the screen with infectious glee as our heroes fight off their enemies with gravity-defying moves and ingenious gadgets – including your bog-standard guns, umbrellas, high-tech spectacles and explosive lassos.

As with the best of the Bond movies, the film boasts an international setting, with the action taking us from London to a distillery in Kentucky to a high-tech lab in the Swiss Alps and the middle of the Cambodian jungle. In the last location, Poppy, who has a penchant for 1950s décor, has built herself a little bit of Americana, populated by her henchmen and an army of human and dog robots.

Crucially, the film does not take itself seriously. The characters all but wink at the audience, and it is infectious that they are clearly having a blast. It helps that they work off a screenplay that keeps the narrative tidy, the characters rich and the dialogue exquisitely clever, with many moments of laugh-out-loudness. There’s also cringe-worthy crassness, as evidenced by a scene where Eggsy fits a tracking device on a target by… oh just watch it, impossible to explain here!

Egerton steps back into the role that pretty much launched his career with poise; he is handsome, cocky, and not afraid to show his soft side. His relationship with Harry Hart (yes, Colin Firth is back, notwithstanding the fact that he took a bullet to the head in the first one… just go with it) remains one powered by the excellent chemistry between the two actors. Merlin is strong and loyal, while Poppy provides a comically eccentric and meaty role for Moore as the villainness of the piece – pun on meaty intended, considering her favourite method of exterminating enemies involves a mincer.

Less successful are the Kingsman’s ‘American cousins’ – star names like Jeff Bridges, Channing Tatum (Agent Tequila) and Halle Berry do not really have that much to do. They are outshone by Burt Reynolds lookalike Pedro Pascal as the lasso-brandishing Statesman agent Whiskey. The film also features Elton John in possibly one of the funniest celebrity cameos ever, and his music features quite prominently – as does that of American venerated country crooner John Denver, which is so out of place in a film like this that it makes sense.

Also showing

Goodbye Christopher Robin: After leaving London for the English countryside, writer A.A. Milne starts to spin fanciful yarns about his son’s growing collection of stuffed animals. These stories form the basis for Winnie-the-Pooh and The House at Pooh Corner, published in 1926 and 1928 respectively.