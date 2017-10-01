Watch: 25 fans injured as stadium barrier collapses in France

At least 25 football fans have been injured, four seriously, after a barrier collapsed during Amiens' match against Lille.

The French Ligue 1 game was abandoned after Lille fans behind the goal surged forward to celebrate after the away side took the lead in the 15th minute.

The fence behind the goal broke under the pressure as Fode Ballo-Toure celebrated his strike, and fans spilled onto the pitch.

Four supporters were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Local official Philippe De Mester said the four seriously injured people were not in a life-threatening condition.

He told the LCI channel that the stadium was being refurbished, but insisted the painting and roofing work had nothing to do with the collapse.