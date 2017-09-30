Catalan referendum will fail, says Spanish ambassador to Malta

The Spanish region of Catalonia will hold an independence referendum tomorrow. Spanish Ambassador to Malta José Pons tells Matthew Xuereb he is confident the referendum will not succeed and that it is illegal and in defiance of the basic rule of law.

Spanish Ambassador to Malta José Pons. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Some 7.5 million people living in the north-eastern region of Catalonia are being asked to vote on the region’s independence from Spain, but according to Spanish Ambassador José Pons, only 41 per cent back the proposal. He is confident that the majority will not give the idea the green light.

“Catalonia has never been independent in the history of Spain and in the history of Europe, but some Catalans want independence, maybe because they feel members of a nation. There is a section that wants independence, and that needs to be treated at a political level,” he said.

The referendum was suspended by the Spanish constitutional court, which asked Catalonian authorities to suspend all preparations, but they challenged the court’s authority and the referendum will go ahead tomorrow.

“It is totally unacceptable that they try to breach the rule of law, breach the constitutional framework, breach the Catalonian statute of autonomy and demolish the democracy of Spain because they want to be independent. This is nonsense and an absurdity.

“There are methods of reforming the constitution. We are a democratic state and we solve our problems according to the law. They claim that voting is democracy but this is not true. What is illegal in a democracy is never democratic. If we live in a democracy, changes are done democratically and legally,” he insisted.

“The different powers of the State, the government and the judiciary have to act to protect the constitutional framework which has been infringed and disregarded by the Catalan institutions when insisting to call an illegal referendum,” he added.

Asked about what independence would mean to Spain, Mr Pons said he was confident that “it will not happen in my lifetime”.

“In politics you can never say never but certainly not in the foreseeable future, because there is no majority. Had there been a majority of 70 or 75 per cent wishing independence, it would have been a different story, and it would have been difficult to oppose, because you cannot go against the will of the majority.

“But this is scam, because the authorities in Catalonia were speaking as if they were backed by the majority.”

Mr Pons believes that a good chunk of those in favour held that position because there was no alternative. “If we were to put an alternative on the table which is not independence, this number would continue to decrease.”

Turning to the terror attacks on Las Ramblas in Barcelona last month, Mr Pons said they had hurt Spain but it was still not defeated. “Unfortunately, Spain is used to terrorism. We had ETA for more than 40 years and we also had a terrible attack in March 2004 on trains near Madrid, which saw 200 people killed. We need to stay united in the face of terrorism without any concession. It is crucial that we share intelligence with other European countries and continue driving the message home that you can kill one, you can kill 50, you can kill 100, but you will never win,” he said.

On relations between Malta and Spain, Mr Pons described them as excellent and that there were several Spanish companies heavily involved in work on the island.

“The Kappara flyover is being constructed by a Spanish company, and I’m very happy that they have reached all the targets that they committed to.

“Spain has the best infrastructure companies, probably in the world. There is also the Spanish bus company, which is doing reasonably well with 80,000 users a day. There has been a good level of acceptance, and they have modernised the system and improved timetables,” he said.

He added there was a Spanish company converting LPG being used by the new power plant in Delimara and Spanish insurance firm Mapfre had one of the highest market shares in insurance.

“I am quite satisfied with the evolution of the bilateral relations. They have been excellent over the years and are moving in the right direction.

“Instinctively Malta is considered a friend of Spain,” Mr Ponsaid. He believes that Malta and Spain should collaborate more on issues like migration.

“We should share our experiences and stand together to make this issue more known to other European governments. We must also never forget the problem behind migration, because we need to look at the cause. Being Mediterranean, we are probably in a better position to understand the reasons and why people flee.”