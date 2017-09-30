Brexit clouds gather ahead of Tory conference

Theresa May and her husband Philip, arrive at the Midland Hotel the day before the opening of the conference.

Tory tensions over Brexit have broken into the open as the party gathers for a crunch conference in Manchester.

Britain's EU divorce deal and the scope of any post-withdrawal transition period looks set to dominate the Conservative gathering.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson caused waves on the eve of the conference as he insisted that any transition phase must not last "a second more" than two years.

The intervention drew a stern rebuke from former education secretary Nicky Morgan who said people behaving like Mr Johnson have "no place in a responsible government".

Mr Johnson said the UK should not have to abide by any new EU rules during a post-withdrawal transition period, and that Britain should not make payments to Brussels after it.

He said there can be "no monkeying around" about withdrawal from the EU.

Mr Johnson - who insisted his stance was not a leadership pitch after a poll of activists showed him well favoured for the top job - said Brexit needed to happen quickly.

Do I want the delay to go on longer than two years? Not a second more - Boris Johnson

He told the Sun: "Am I impatient about it, do I want to get it done as fast as possible? Yes, absolutely. Do I want the delay to go on longer than two years? Not a second more."

Writing in the Independent, Ms Morgan said: "The UK Government should be focusing on getting the UK out of the EU in the least damaging way, not debating arbitrary red lines set down to try to curry favour with those who want a utopian ultra-free trade, low tax, minimal regulation state.

"Those who are pushing this agenda have no place in a responsible government - it is a dereliction of the duty to act in the national interest. And it has to stop."

Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson also entered the fray, calling for "serious people" to take charge of the Brexit process.

The spat came as a letter to the Prime Minister from senior pro-Brexit Tory MPs and business figures in the Leave Means Leave group stated: "If the EU is not seriously negotiating a free trade deal by Christmas 2017, the Government should give formal notice that we will move to World Trade Organisation rules in March 2019."

Signatories calling for the hardline stance include former Brexit minister David Jones, and the issue is set to feature heavily at the Tory conference.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the Foreign Secretary's stance threatened a trade war with the EU.

He said: "It seems a pretty dysfunctional Government. I can't imagine what it's like sitting around a table with their Brexit negotiating team, because there are three or four people with three or four completely different opinions.

"Boris this morning seems to be saying 'two years maximum on the transition period and then no shadowing of EU rules'. Well, that sounds to me like a threat to have a trade policy that undermines Europe.

"Therein lies the basis of a trade war of the future, therein lies a threat to thousands and thousands of jobs in Britain.

"You have got to have a serious, adult, grown-up relationship with Europe."

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable said Mr Johnson's intervention had undermined the Government's Brexit negotiating position.

"Boris Johnson's latest red line sends an appalling signal to EU negotiators who thought they were dealing with David Davis and Theresa May, but now realise that the strings are being pulled by others," he said.

"Senior Conservatives are displaying an abject failure to act together in the national interest and seem more motivated by selfish, personal ambition."

The Foreign Secretary's comments come as Mrs May is attempting to assert her grip on her party ahead of its annual gathering.

As the party faithful converge on Manchester, the Prime Minister insisted Labour was "unfit to govern" as she pledged to listen to the concerns of young voters after the Tories' "disappointing" general election showing.

Mr Johnson is also urging workers to be given a pay hike as he insisted the current minimum wage of £7.50 an hour - rising to £9 by 2020 - is "not enough".

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling insisted the Cabinet was united on Brexit.

He said: "What I want from the Brexit talks, and what Boris Johnson wants from the Brexit talks, and, indeed, all of us around the Cabinet table want, is the best possible deal for Britain."