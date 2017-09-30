Announcements

MONTANARO. It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing away of KEITH, aged 34, on Thursday, September 28, surrounded by his loved ones. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved soul mate Tara, his parents Marie and Edgar, Tara’s parents Melanie and Anthony Doublet, Tara’s sister Debbie, his aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends. The funeral to celebrate Keith’s life will be held on Monday, October 2 at 2pm at St Julians parish church. We kindly ask mourners not to wear black. Interment takes place at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. In life he was our treasure.

SAMMUT. On September 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, Fr TITO of Paola, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brothers Joe and his wife Joyce and Anthony and his wife Wilhelmina, his sisters M’Anne, Ċettina, Pauline, Rose and her husband Emanuel Buhagiar and Lucia and her husband Alfred J. Chetcuti, as well as his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. He will also be sadly missed by the parish priest and clergy of Christ the King parish, Paola. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, October 3 for the chapel of the female section of the MUSEUM in St Monica Street, Paola, where he will be lying in state for the last respects of the public from 8.30am onwards. At 9.30am a cortege will then leave for Christ the King parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would also like to thank the doctors, nursing staff and carers at Ward M1, Mater Dei Hospital, for the dedication shown towards Fr Tito during his stay at the hospital.

In Memoriam

CUSCHIERI – JOSEPH F. In memory of a loving father and grandfather on the 51st anniversary of his death. Still fondly remembered by his family.

FENECH. Treasured memories of a beloved grandmother, CARMELINA, née Bayona, today being the 30th anniversary of her demise.

We loved her

We always will

In our hearts

She is with us still.

Camilla and Loraine

PORTANIER – CARMEN. Today the seventh anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Lovingly remembered by her husband Victor, her daughter Ruth and her grandson Luke. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Ta’ l-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of her soul. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SULLIVAN – CARMELO. Loving and cherished memories of a dear and beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, especially today the 13th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Marie Rose, John and Stephen, their respective spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.