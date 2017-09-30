Visitors at a previous edition of AFM Day.

The Armed Forces of Malta is today holding its annual open day at the Air Wing facility in Kirkop.

The programme will open with a march/static display by the AFM Band at 11am. Also lined up are a mine awareness/booby trap demonstration by the Ammo and Explosive Squadron at 12.15pm, a search and rescue demonstration which will see the participation of an Alouette III helicopter at 1pm, a robot simulation of an explosive ordnance disposal at 2.15pm, a King Air Fly Pass at 3pm, a demonstration by the Special Operations Unit, involving an AgustaWestland AW139 helicopter at 5pm and a concert by the AFM Band at 5.45pm.

Visitors will be able to see the Air Squadron’s new fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and hangars and equipment by the other sections of the AFM, including the Maritime Squadron, the infantry and the explosive ordnance unit.

AFM Day is being held today between 11am and 7pm. Admission is free. For more information, visit the dedicated Facebook page.