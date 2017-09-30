Photos of the week - Times of Malta

A cat sculpture watches the comings and goings in the Independence Garden in Sliema on September 27. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A cat watches 2 tourists in the Independent Garden in Sliema on September 27. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Electricity Pylons in France on September 22. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Pylons appear over a hill in the French Alps on September 22. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Tourists watch a cruise liner leave Grand harbour on September 27. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

People line the deck of a cruise liner as it enters Grand Harbour on September 27. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Italian and British Navy ships are painted on a wall in Grand harbour as a Cruise Liner reverses towards her berth in Grand Harbour on September 27. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A boy covers his ears as the Turkish Stars display team perform overhead at Smart City in Kalkara during the Malta International Airshow September 24. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Owen Bonnici and Sigmund Mifsud address members of the press at Robert Sammut Hall in Floriana on September 22. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A member of Koomurri, a two-member Australian indigenous group speaks with a re-enactor at the Upper Barrakka Saluting Battery in Valletta on September 22, before performing a ceremony to mark the Queen’s Baton Relay, the traditional curtain raiser to the Commonwealth Games. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A re-enactor fires the noonday gun salute at the Upper Barrakka Saluting Battery in Valletta on September 22. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A member of Koomurri, a two-member Australian indigenous group performs a ceremony to mark the Queen’s Baton Relay, the traditional curtain raiser to the Commonwealth Games at the Upper Barrakka Saluting Battery in Valletta on September 22. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A member of Koomurri, a two-member Australian indigenous group performs a ceremony to mark the Queen’s Baton Relay, the traditional curtain raiser to the Commonwealth Games at the Upper Barrakka Saluting Battery in Valletta on September 22. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A member of Koomurri, a two-member Australian indigenous group speaks with a re-enactor at the Upper Barrakka Saluting Battery in Valletta on September 22. before performing a ceremony to mark the Queen’s Baton Relay, the traditional curtain raiser to the Commonwealth Games. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A member of Koomurri, a two-member Australian indigenous group performs a ceremony to mark the Queen’s Baton Relay, the traditional curtain raiser to the Commonwealth Games at the Upper Barrakka Saluting Battery in Valletta on September 22. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A man sits in between ceramic tiles at a press conference launching the re embellishment of the Crafts Village in Ta‘Qali on September 22. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Hibernians’ captain Clayton Failla (right) tussles with Jonas Ekani of Mosta for the ball during their BOV Premiership match at the Centenary Stadium in Ta’Qali on September 23. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Hibernians’ captain Clayton Failla (right) tussles with Jonas Ekani of Mosta for the ball during their BOV Premiership match at the Centenary Stadium in Ta’Qali on September 23. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Hibernians’ captain Clayton Failla (right) makes contact with the ball during during their BOV Premiership match against Mosta at the Centenary Stadium in Ta’Qali on September 23. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Sliema Wanderers Jefferson Mateus de Assis Estácio narowly misses the ball during their BOV Premiership match against Lija at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on September 23. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Sliema Wanderers Jefferson Mateus de Assis Estácio celberates after scoring a goal during their BOV Premiership match against Lija at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on September 23. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Turkish Stars display team fly over Smart City in Kalkara during the Malta International Airshow starting their display on September 24. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Turkish Stars display team perform their routine over Smart City in Kalkara during the Malta International Airshow on September 24. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Turkish Stars display team perform their routine over Smart City in Kalkara during the Malta International Airshow on September 24. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Turkish Stars display team perform their routine over Smart City in Kalkara during the Malta International Airshow on September 24. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Turkish Stars display team perform their routine over Smart City in Kalkara during the Malta International Airshow on September 24. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Armed Forces of Malta display their flying skills over Smart City in Kalkara during the Malta International Airshow on September 24. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Armed Forces of Malta display their flying skills over Smart City in Kalkara during the Malta International Airshow on September 24. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The full-rigged, 85-metre Shabab Oman II, regarded as the flagship of the Royal Navy of Oman, on its way to berth at Pinto Wharf, Valletta, passes by the Gozo Channel ON September 22. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A worker at the Dellimara Power Plant starts the dismantling of the old area at the power station on September 26. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Two Storks sit on top of an old windmill in Zurrieq on September 27. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

The full-rigged, 85-metre Shabab Oman II, regarded as the flagship of the Royal Navy of Oman, on its way to berth at Pinto Wharf, Valletta, ON September 22. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A woman takes a selfie from the cockpit of a plane at the Malta International Airshow static display in Luqa on September 23. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A Girl looks out of a door of a US Air force Plane at the Malta International Airshow static display in Luqa on September 23. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A woman takes shade under a US Air force Plane at the Malta International Airshow static display in Luqa on September 23. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Members from the Royal Saudi Air Force aerobatic team watch closely at their pilot’s maneuvers at Smart city during the Malta International Airshow on September 23. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina