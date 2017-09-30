Question time: In the police we should trust

Kevin Mahoney, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs and National Security

Since time immemorial, every legislature boasted of a police reform. A reform is a chain of events that contribute to a visible change in the attitude, beliefs and outputs of that organisation. The following array of activities, initiatives, projects and actions will prove that, this time around, the reform is truly underway. Following the commissioning of a questionnaire in 2015, in which police officers were asked to comment on the prevailing situation and propose initiatives for a better Police Force, discussions are ongoing with experts to draft a police transformation strategy.

While this strategy is being formulated, works have already commenced to ameliorate the effectiveness of the corps. Hence, as from 2018, a police constable recruitment exercise will be carried out every year, followed by two standardised courses held at the Academy for Disciplined Forces. Saving exemptions based on one’s particular expertise, all new recruits will spend the first years working in police districts to attain a general overview of policing.

Presently, the force is also working on a continuous professional development training programme to enhance police skills. To further complement and reinforce this training programme, a training needs analysis shall be commissioned shortly to identify gaps between skills and training needs. Concurrently, a skills audit is being carried out to provide a better picture of the police human resources and their capabilities, thus ensuring that police placements are effected through a thorough analysis of one’s capabilities.

A concerted drive is underway to ‘civilianise’ the Police Corps by shifting certain tasks traditionally carried out by uniformed officers to civilian employees, thereby releasing police officers to focus on core police duties. Additionally, professional civilians are being recruited to broaden the policing ‘talent’ pool with specialised skill sets that may be lacking within the force. So far, the corps has engaged a procurement manager whereas a projects manager and an assistant director responsible for human resources are due to be recruited shortly.

Moreover, a youth worker joined the recently-launched victim support unit a month ago and a trainee counsellor shall be recruited in the coming weeks.

Two financial crime analysts will also shortly join the economic crimes squad and more ‘professionals’ are expected to beef up the cybercrime unit and the forensic science laboratory, among others, in the future.

The Home Affairs Ministry is also studying the prospect of separating the police investigative and prosecution powers, thereby releasing police officers from spending hours on end at the law court. The mechanics of this development still needs to be discussed deeper as alternatives exist. To enhance the well-being of its officers, the force recently launched the police counselling unit over and above the services provided by the employee support programme within the Office of the Prime Minister.

The material well-being of the force is also being addressed by ensuring better working conditions to police officers. This ministry, together with the industrial relations unit within the office of the Prime Minister, are discussing improved terms and conditions to be included in a new sectoral agreement. Concrete action aimed at improving the working conditions of police officers have already been taken through the renovation of a number of police stations across the island.

As part of its reform process, the Police Force is looking into ways to digitalise much of its operations. One such example is the provision of the conduct certificate online while other similar services are expected to be launched over the coming months. Meanwhile, a public attitude survey will be carried out in the next few days to understand how the public perceives the operations of the Police Force.

Taken in unison, these initiatives are all contributing to a silent yet forceful reform. This time around this is reality happening within the force.

Beppe Fenech Adami, Nationalist Deputy Leader for Party Affairs and Home Affairs spokesman

The police reform promised repeatedly by one government minister after another has not even started.

The changes of the last four years can in no way be considered and classified as ‘a reform’ with many of them being half-hearted efforts, often only intended to accommodate one or the other for political reasons.

Nine months ago, a CEO was appointed within the Police Force for the very first time. This was hailed as a breakthrough with the CEO being responsible “for the administration of the corps”. To date, the role of such CEO (competent as he may be, and he is) has not left the desired effect.

Upon his appointment, the minister was quoted as saying that the new CEO, together with the Police Commissioner, “will work to implement the vision for the corps”. Nine months down the line there is no sign of this vision let alone its implementation.

A successful Police Corps is one that is well-equipped, well-trained, well-paid and well-motivated

How can we speak of a reform within the corps when such corps is a demoralised institution so important for the country?

How can we speak of a reform when most promises to strengthen police presence in all localities have not materialised?

How can we speak of a successful reform in a country where most police stations are still closed for most of the time, where working conditions in such places still leave much to be desired and where the basic investment in tools and equipment has not materialised although promised in one Budget after another?

How can we speak of a successful reform in a Police Corps, which today has more chiefs than indians? Ten assistant commissioners were appointed at one go, bringing the number up to 12 with no significant improvement felt at any level within the force and the community at large.

How can we speak of a functional Police Corps when it has lost its ability to investigate all crimes, including blatant cases of corruption in which high government officials are involved?

How can we speak of a Police Corps that does its duty when it is none other than Simon Busuttil who has to go to court on behalf of all law-abiding citizens to ask a magistrate to investigate the Panama Papers scandal, though it is very clear to all honest citizens that such matter should have been taken up by the Police Commissioner himself?

How can we speak of a successful police reform when John Citizen no longer feels safe in the city, town or village where he lives? John Citizen is fully aware police stations are understaffed. John Citizen realises that policemen on the beat are a thing of the past and officers can only arrive when the crime has been committed and when the criminal has left the scene with the victim of crime ending up without protection.

How can we speak of a successful police reform where women participation in most of the higher ranks is still minimal even though so many female members are competent enough to advance to the higher ranks?

A few days ago, the Prime Minister proclaimed that society has lost the war against drugs and drug traffickers. How sad.

We have a Prime Minister proclaiming that criminals have won and the honest law-abiding citizen has lost. This, to me, is unacceptable.

My appeal to the Prime Minister and to the minister responsible for our protection is not to give up on the war on drugs.

A successful Police Corps is one that is well-equipped, well-trained, well-paid and well-motivated to fight the war against drug trafficking.

It is in this regard that I appeal for further investment in the Police Corps, particularly in the drug squad, and all other specialised units.

We cannot give up on the war on drugs. Our children deserve much better.

