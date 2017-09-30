Mom leaves four kids home alone to go on European vacation

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Reuters

An Iowa mom is charged with child endangerment after police say she left her four young kids home alone to go on a 10-day vacation to Germany.

She made her first court appearance after being arrested.

Prosecutors said she left the children in the care of two 12-year-olds after all her sitter options fell through.

The police discovered the four children inside their apartment after receiving a tip from the father of one of them.

Home alone were a 6-year-old, a 7-year-old, and 12-year-old twins.

The mother had left the country a day earlier and wasn't planning on returning until October 1.