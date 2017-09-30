Mom leaves four kids home alone to go on European vacation
An Iowa mom is charged with child endangerment after police say she left her four young kids home alone to go on a 10-day vacation to Germany.
She made her first court appearance after being arrested.
Prosecutors said she left the children in the care of two 12-year-olds after all her sitter options fell through.
The police discovered the four children inside their apartment after receiving a tip from the father of one of them.
Home alone were a 6-year-old, a 7-year-old, and 12-year-old twins.
The mother had left the country a day earlier and wasn't planning on returning until October 1.
