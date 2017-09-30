Advert
Saturday, September 30, 2017, 06:50 by Reuters

Mom leaves four kids home alone to go on European vacation

Video: Reuters

An Iowa mom is charged with child endangerment after police say she left her four young kids home alone to go on a 10-day vacation to Germany.

She made her first court appearance after being arrested.

Prosecutors said she left the children in the care of two 12-year-olds after all her sitter options fell through.

The police discovered the four children inside their apartment after receiving a tip from the father of one of them.

Home alone were a 6-year-old, a 7-year-old, and 12-year-old twins.

The mother had left the country a day earlier and wasn't planning on returning until October 1.

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Soldier's Italian grave honoured by sons...

  2. Anywhere on Earth within an hour

  3. MP suffers a knockout, literally, in...

  4. Ancient ritual in Indonesia's Toraja...

  5. Mom leaves four kids home alone to go on...

  6. Britain to get less bong for its buck in...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 30-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed