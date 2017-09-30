Advert
Saturday, September 30, 2017, 07:19

Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says no election will be required for the Local Councils Association top brass following a “backroom” deal between the two main political parties on a list of candidates. In another story, it says minors were the victims in more than one-third of the sexual assault cases investigated by the police so far this year.

In-Nazzjon leads with the PN’s proposals for the next budget.

L-Orizzont says Malta had ended the first eight months of the year with a surplus of €31 million.

The Malta Independent interviews a commissioner of the St John’s Rescue Corps who says more people should be encouraged to take up first aid training.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Robert Arrigo rejects Delia’s plea to...

  2. MPs at Delia-Muscat meeting ruffle PN...

  3. Pilots, passengers walk to the airport...

  4. PBS board wants John Bundy replaced

  5. PA moves in to remove tons of debris...

  6. John Bundy faces motion of no confidence

  7. PN leader calls on the President

  8. Head injuries revealed by autopsy raise...

  9. Two men accused of sexual activity with...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 30-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed