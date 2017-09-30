Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says no election will be required for the Local Councils Association top brass following a “backroom” deal between the two main political parties on a list of candidates. In another story, it says minors were the victims in more than one-third of the sexual assault cases investigated by the police so far this year.

In-Nazzjon leads with the PN’s proposals for the next budget.

L-Orizzont says Malta had ended the first eight months of the year with a surplus of €31 million.

The Malta Independent interviews a commissioner of the St John’s Rescue Corps who says more people should be encouraged to take up first aid training.