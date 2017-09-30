Tender for Gozo port park-and-ride service

Justyne Caruana addressing a news conference.

The government has paved the way for the introduction of a park-and-ride service for the Mġarr, Gozo port.

The plan to provide the service during peak hours was one of the first initiatives undertaken by the new Gozo ministry, it said in a statement.

Parking shortages were posing a problem for Gozitan workers and students who have to catch the ferry to Malta daily, Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana said.

A public call for the service was made on September 22 and will close on October 13.

Dr Caruana urged the public to voice its opinion when the period of consultation is open.



"The govenrment is determined to make a difference in the lives of Gozitans, especially those that face difficulties to cross the two islands," she said.