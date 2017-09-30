Reduction of fines for illegal hunting would 'send the wrong message'

File photo of a marsh harrier shot in Selmun.

Advocating the reduction of fines and penalties for illegal hunting sends the wrong message, Alternattiva Demokratika has warned.

On the contrary, fines and penalties for hunting infringements should be made harsher rather then being reduced as was suggested by spokespersons for the government, AD chairman Carmel Cacopardo said.

He was speaking during a visit at Buskett to the Migration Watch activity organised by Birdlife Malta.

Mr Cacopardo said it is unfortunate that irresponsible hunters remain a threat to conservation efforts while public awareness in favour of more nature protection has increased exponentially over the years.

AD spokesman for animal welfare Simon Galea said the incidences of illegal hunting continue to rise.

He said it is unacceptable that along these years of continuous rampant illegal hunting occurrences practically nobody from the hunting community has stepped forward to report such illegalities.

"If hunters show goodwill then their associations and individuals alike need to embark on a self-regulating mission where illegalities are reported and culprits are named and shamed.

"In the absence of this, the government should close the hunting season indefinitely, a promise which was never kept by Prime Minister Muscat."