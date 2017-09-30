Edwin Vassallo to contest PN deputy leadership election

In a surprise move, Nationalist MP Edwin Vassallo declared this morning he will be contesting the post of PN deputy leader for Parliamentary Affairs.

David Agius already declared his intention to contest the post. Robert Arrigo will also be contesting for deputy leadership and Clyde Puli is being touted as a possible deputy leader for party affairs.

Mr Vassallo, who was the only MP to vote against the introduction of gay marriage earlier this year, wrote on his Facebook page that the most important thing for him in politics was to be where his sense of responsibility led him to be.

His act of insubordination had put him in the line of fire but also earned him the respect of thousands of PN supporters who identify with core Christian Democratic values.

The conservative MP said he had a duty to shoulder this responsibility and help take up the party's call to work for its unity and contribute to help strengthen it and help it regain the people’s confidence.

He said he would do this with the help of God and with the confidence of members from whom he would be requesting a vote.

He would work hand in hand with his colleagues in a new administration assisting leader Adrian Delia to strengthen the party to win the people's confidence in the coming challenges.

He said he confirmed his decision in a meeting with Dr Delia during which they discussed how he could help strengthen and unite the party.