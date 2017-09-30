Chocolate bars recalled

Four varieties of Waitrose chocolate bars have been recalled by the health authorities as they may contain plastic.

They are: Waitrose 1 White Chocolate with Matcha Tea & Pistachio, Waitrose 1 Pistachio Milk Chocolate with pistachio, Almond and Hazelnut, Waitrose 1 White Chocolate and Waitrose 1 Milk Chocolate with Feuilletine & Sea Salt.

The recalled bars expire in July 2018.