St Andrews chalk up second win

St Andrews managed to secure their second win of the season. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

ST ANDREWS 1

Farrugia 90

SENGLEA ATHELTIC 0

Joseph Farrugia’s last-gasp free-kick sealed a dramatic win over Senglea who paid a hefty price for two expulsions in the second half.

For all the endeavour of both teams, there was no sign of goal through to the half-time whistle.

The game sprang into life after the break when Senglea had Caseres sent off, seven minutes into the second half for a second bookable offence.

Calleja Cremona survived an anxious moment after 75 minutes when he was grateful to see Nicolas Virano blazing over from few metres out after some good work by Matias Garzia.

More drama was in the offing inside the last five minutes as referee Matthew Degabriele sent off Antonio Terracino for a second booking following a late tackle on Martin Davis. From the ensuing free-kick, Farrugia unleashed an unstoppable shot that flew over the Senglea wall and past a hapless Matthew Farrugia, the ball hitting the top corner of the net to send the supporters into ruptures.