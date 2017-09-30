Spartans crush sloppy Mosta

Lydon Micallef reacts after scoring for Ħamrun Spartans against Mosta. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 5

MOSTA 2

Ħamrun Spartans were back to winning ways as a Lydon Micallef hat-trick helped them to brush aside Mosta 5-2.

The Reds took just two minutes to forge ahead when Mosta defender Ivan Maric hit the ball straight into the path of Lydon Micallef who had little difficulty in slotting the ball past Mosta goalkeeper Andreas Vella.

Mosta produced the right response to that setback as they drew level on 10 minutes.

Thomas Verones sent the ball inside the area and Daniel Zerafa miscued his clearane with Dexter Xuereb firing a low shot past Steve Sultana.

The goals kept flowing as the Spartans regained their lead on 15 minutes.

Artur put Thiago Espindola in space on the left flank and the Brazilian’s cross found Mauricio who headed the ball into the top corner of the net.

Mosta had only themselves to blame for conceding a third goal on 35 minutes.

Xuereb’s attempted back pass towards goalkeeper Vella again found Micallef who advanced unimpeded to chip the ball over the Mosta goalkeeper.

The Reds added a fourth goal on 67 minutes when Triston Caruana sped into the area and picked up Lydon Micallef who beat Vella with a low drive to complete his hat-trick.

Mosta managed to bridge the gap on 76 minutes when substitute Calvin Camilleri picked up a short clearance and beat Sultana with a fine strike.

Ħamrun still had time to add a fifth goal when Lydon Micallef put Arab clear and the Spartans winger slotted the ball past Vella.