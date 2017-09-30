Another award for Gozo's Ċittadella

At last night's award ceremony

Hot on the heels of winning Best Visitor Attraction Project at the UK InstallAwards this Summer, Gozo’s Ċittadella Visitors’ Centre was awarded Entertainment Venue of The Year last night at the AV Awards ceremony in London’s West End.

The attraction, on Malta’s sister island, beat off competition in its category from projects around the world, including London, Dubai, Belgium, France and Germany.

The awards, which recognise best practice, reward innovation and celebrate excellence across the global audiovisual industry.

The 19th annual AV Awards ceremony took place at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London last night, with over 1,100 key industry representatives in attendance.

The walled Ċittadella was recently revamped through two restoration and rehabilitation projects co-financed by the European Union.

Leading international creative design and AV installation company Sarner was instrumental in bringing 2000 years of Gozo’s history to life with a visually captivating and immersive journey in an all-embracing visitor experience located within the historical walls of the island.

The show weaves together many of the themes visitors would have explored in the exhibition area and the surround projection makes them feel immersed in water, outside in the green landscape of Gozo, surrounded by the high walls of the Cittadella, and threatened by the guns of Turkish corsairs to their side and behind them.