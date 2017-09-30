Watch: Macy Gray in concert (ARTE)
Singer performs new album Stripped
On stage at La Cigale, Macy Gray presents her new album, Stripped. In her inimitable, soft and broken voice, she revisits her greatest hits with very jazzy arrangements.
