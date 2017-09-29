21 dead, 20 injured in India railway station stampede

Photo: Shutterstock

Police in India said at least 21 people have been killed in a stampede at a railway station in the west coast city of Mumbai.

City police officer Rajaram Patel said another 20 people were injured when panicked pedestrians pushed forward to the end of an overcrowded bridge, with some people falling and being trampled.

The incident happened in the Friday morning rush-hour during heavy rain.

Police said the stampede was triggered by a rumour that a pedestrian overpass had collapsed after concrete chunks fell. Chaos prevailed as people surged forward to leave the bridge.

Paramedics took the injured to hospital, the police control room said.

Deadly stampedes are fairly common during Indian religious festivals, where large crowds gather in small areas with few safety or crowd control measures.