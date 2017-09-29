Britain 'unconditionally committed' to EU's security, says PM May
Britain will remain "unconditionally committed" to protecting Europe after it leaves the European Union, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday citing the need to come together in the face of threats from Russia.
"The United Kingdom is unconditionally committed to maintaining Europe's security and we will continue to offer aid and assistance to EU member states that are the victims of armed aggression, terrorism and natural or man-made disasters, " she told British troops in Tapa in northern Estonia.
Prime Minister Theresa May is in Estonia for an EU meeting.
