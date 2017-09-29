Team Chaudron victorious in Grand Prix of Italy

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Aaron Ciantar (left) and Dominique Martini celebrate their victory in Chioggia.

For the second consecutive year, Chioggia in Italy is hosting the Grand Prix of Italy valid for the World Powerboat Championship Class 1, Class V1 and Class 3D.

These are four days of fantastic competition during which over 25 teams hailing from all over the world try to emerge victorious in their different categories.

On Thursday, Malta's representative Team Chaudron, formed by Aaron Ciantar and Dominique Martini, gave a glimpse of their prowess when they won the opening race Class V1 with a time of 36 minutes and 21.2 seconds.

The Chaudron duo were followed home by the Italian teams Tommy One and Karel Piu.

Earlier on Team Chaudron had also won the pole position when clocking three minutes 09.6 seconds.

The V1 category classification up till now sees Team Chaudron in first place with 20 points.