Team Chaudron victorious in Grand Prix of Italy
For the second consecutive year, Chioggia in Italy is hosting the Grand Prix of Italy valid for the World Powerboat Championship Class 1, Class V1 and Class 3D.
These are four days of fantastic competition during which over 25 teams hailing from all over the world try to emerge victorious in their different categories.
On Thursday, Malta's representative Team Chaudron, formed by Aaron Ciantar and Dominique Martini, gave a glimpse of their prowess when they won the opening race Class V1 with a time of 36 minutes and 21.2 seconds.
The Chaudron duo were followed home by the Italian teams Tommy One and Karel Piu.
Earlier on Team Chaudron had also won the pole position when clocking three minutes 09.6 seconds.
The V1 category classification up till now sees Team Chaudron in first place with 20 points.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.