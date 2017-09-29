Rock bonanza in aid of charity

Rockestra, the music bonanza in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund, is back for the ninth consecutive year.

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Sigmund Mifsud will accompany many local singers, performing numbers by Metallica, Guns n’Roses, Kiss, Led Zepplin and Black Sabbath, among others.

Malta’s biggest rock export, Mark Storace, will once again perform at this year’s edition, which will also see a one-night reunion by The Characters.

Rockestra is taking place tomorrow at the Malta Fairs and Convention Centre in Ta’ Qali. Doors open at 6pm. For tickets, log on to www.mfcc.com.mt.