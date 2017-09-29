Operetta by Gilbert and Sullivan

The Manoel Theatre Youth Opera is staging Gilbert and Sullivan’s operetta Patience at the Salesian Theatre in Sliema this weekend.

Patience is considered one of the funniest and most brilliant pieces of musical theatre ever written, which highlights Gilbert’s wit and Sullivan’s musical genius.

Taking as its subject the overblown affectations of the late 19th-century aesthetes, the operetta dismantles all the pretensions that inspire ideological movements and makes fun of all the ludicrous mores, fashions, manners and pretensions that humans adopt in an attempt to please each other.

The operetta is being directed by Tama Matheson with a set design by Chris Hone and costumes by Maria Muscat. It marks a collaboration between the Manoel Theatre and the Valletta 2018 Foundation.

Patience is being staged tomorrow and on Sunday at the Salesian Theatre in Sliema at 8.30pm. For tickets, log on to www.ticketline.com.mt.