Feast of St Matthew in Qrendi

St Matthew’s chapel in Qrendi.

A traditional fair is being held at Il-Maqluba in Qrendi this weekend on the occasion of the feast of St Matthew.

The fair will feature Maltese crafts, traditional food, games and activities for children. Għana singers will join the festivities tomorrow while the Lourdes band club of Qrendi will perform on Sunday. Mass will be said at St Matthew’s chapel at 9.30am and 4.30pm tomorrow.

Activities start tomorrow at 6pm and on Sunday at 5.30pm. For more information, visit the dedicated Facebook event page, Festa ta’ San Matthew tal-Maqluba.