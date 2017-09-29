Announcements

Best wishes to a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, FRIDA GRECH, today on your 71st birthday. Your husband John, your sons Chris, his wife Catherine and grandsons Kyle and Kayne, Stephen, his wife Maria and grand-daughters Andrea, Rachelle and Gillian.

In Memoriam

BONELLO. In ever loving memory of GERALD, today the 50th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His mother and sisters.

BONNICI MALLIA. In unforgettable and cherished memory of our beloved PAUL, today being the 17th anniversary of his calling to eternal life. Forever loved, forever missed and forever mourned. His wife Margaret and his sons Simon and his wife Michelle and Michael and his fiancée Erica and his grandson Sebastian. Mass for his repose will be offered today 6.30pm at the Immaculate Conception parish church Tal-Ibraġ. Rest in the Lord’s peace, dearest Paul.

BONNICI MALLIA. In sweet and loving memory of our dearly beloved brother PAUL on the 17th anniversary of his meeting the Risen Lord. So loved and so missed by his brother John and his sisters Louisette, Anna, Victoria and Charmaine.

BONNICI MALLIA. Treasured memories of our affectionate uncle PAUL on the 17th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His nephews and nieces, Peter, Nicholas, Michael, Christopher, Adrian, Martina, Justine, Louisa, Juliana and Felicity.

FENECH – FRANCIS WILLIAM (former Flt. Lt. RAF; former Administrative Secretary, SPCA), on the 10th anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his sons Albert and Edward and their families. Time passes but love and memories remain always.

FLYNN – HARRY. Long gone but still lovingly remembered by Francis, Maureen and Rosemarie. May he rest in peace.

MICELI FARRUGIA – ANTHONY, 29.9.2002. In loving memory of Ninì. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lilian, Mark, Hélène, Marina, Alberto, Francesca, Francis and all their families.