Townsquare excavation works to begin in coming weeks

A render of what developers expect the Townsquare tower to look like. Image: Townsquare

Excavation works on a controversial skyscraper in the heart of Sliema's Qui-Si-Sana neighbourhood will begin in the coming weeks, developers announced today.

Townsquare Sliema Ltd were given the go-ahead to begin construction works after their construction management plan was approved by the Planning Authority, and the company will now brief Sliema local council and a residents' association about the works.

The €100 million, 38-storey Townsquare tower project faced staunch opposition from NGOs and residents before being approved by just one vote at PA level in August 2016.

Developers plan on building 159 residential units, 750 parking spots, various retail outlets and leisure facilities around an open space accessible to the public on the 12,000 square-metre site.

They have repeatedly stressed that only 40 per cent of the area's footprint will be built up, with the remainder landscaped for public use.

An appeal contesting the manner in which the project was awarded a planning permit was filed earlier this year by NGOs Din L-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth, Ramblers Association, the local council, and the Qui-si-Sana residents' association. It has yet to be concluded.

The site has been owned by the Gasan family for the past six decades and has formed part of the building scheme since 1991 and was earmarked for development in the 2006 Local Plan.

Townsquare developers say the project will add value to Sliema's Qui-Si-Sana.

Civil society groups have expressed concern that the large-scale project will create traffic and congestion problems in Qui-Si-Sana and negatively impact nearby residents' quality of life.

Residents say they fear the tower will choke them of sunlight and lead to a years-long construction dustbowl.

Developers, keen to assuage such fears, have selected contractors who will not use pneumatic drills - keeping noise, dust and vibration to a minimum - during the excavation phase.

Water-spraying equipment will also be used to keep down, with trucks' wheels hosed down prior to leaving the building site. Cranes and other equipment will be kept within the site perimeter.

A Townsquare spokesman said the company was convinced the tower would add value to the Sliema area, but acknowledged its construction could inconvenience residents.

"We are therefore going to great lengths to ensure the process runs as smoothly as possible,” they said.

As part of that commitment, developers have set up a project office on Tigné Street as well as a helpline for residents (tel. 2789 6034 or 2133 1560).