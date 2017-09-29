Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says the national broadcaster’s board of directors has informed the government it lost confidence in CEO John Bundy and wants him replaced. In another story, it says pilots, cabin crew and passengers were yesterday forced to ditch their cars stuck in gridlocked roads around the airport to make it for their flights.

In-Nazzjon also leads with the no-confidence motion in Mr Bundy.

The Malta Independent says the Valletta mayor has presented the President with a Bill aimed at preventing food waste.

L-Orizzont says parents want mathematics to be taught in Maltese.