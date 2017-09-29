Two men accused of sexual activity with 'missing' minors

Two men have been denied bail after pleading not guilty to a number of charges relating to sexual activity with two minors who had gone missing from a children’s institute.

Casual labourer Mustafa al Hmeidi 23, a resident of Marsa and Fayiz Alkatib, 41, of Ħamrun, a refugee who works in construction, pleaded not guilty to participating in sexual activities with a minor and attempted violent indecent assault in separate arraignments this morning.



Mr Alkatib was accused of raping the 12-year-old, corrupting the minor and participating in sexual activities with her and another 13-year-old girl. He was also charged with committing violent indecent assault on the girls.



Mr Hmeidi was charged with participating in sexual activities with the 12-year-old, assisting her escape from a children’s home and committing a crime during the operative period of a suspended sentence.



When later picked up by the police, the younger child had said she had been living with Mr Alkatib and had been sexually active with him.



Although the 12-year-old told police she was sexually active, rape is presumed at law whenever penetrative sex involves children aged 12 or under.



Prosecuting inspector John Spiteri objected to bail in both cases, citing a “manifest risk” that the Syrian men approach the girls again.



He said both girls often ended up on the street after running away from the children's home.



The inspector said the two girls were vulnerable witnesses, particularly because they did not have any parents or family.

They often ended up in the town square and would do almost anything for money.



Magistrate Doreen Clarke denied both men bail due to the risk of tampering with evidence and of the accused absconding.



A media ban on the publication of the name of the children and the institution in which the girls reside was also imposed.

Lawyers Noel Bianco and Jason Grima appeared for the accused.