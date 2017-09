A man was grievously injured in an argument last night.

The police said they were called at Triq il-Kavetta in Qawra at 12.10am following an argument between two Serbian men, aged 31 and 37. Both live in St Paul’s Bay.

They said that a knife was used during the argument.

The 31-year-old was injured and taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police are investigating.