Friday, September 29, 2017, 18:02

Malta and Poland sign visa representation agreement

Mutual agreement penned in Warsaw

Dr Abela and Mr Waszczykowski. Photo: MFTP

Iranians planning a visit to Malta will soon be able to apply for a visa at the Polish embassy in Tehran, following a visa representation agreement signed today by Malta and Poland. 

Poland's embassy in Tehran will be the first to start representing Malta, with others to follow in due course.

The deal is the sixth such agreement Malta has concluded since EU accession in 2004, following similar visa representation deals with Austria, Italy, Spain, Germany and France. 

The visa representation agreement was signed at Poland's Foreign Affairs Ministry in Warsaw by the two countries' respective foreign ministers. 

Addressing a press conference, Malta's Foreign Minister Carmelo Abela thanked his Polish counterpart for their willingness to help Malta in its visa representation. 

He noted the agreement was the first of its kind between the two countries and said the milestone would herald "a new impetus for bilateral cooperation."

In talks held before the signing ceremony, Dr Abela and his counterpart Witold Waszczykowski discussed issues of bilateral interest, from looking at ways of strengthening commercial ties to European issues such as security, migration, the EU’s neighbourhood, Brexit and the future of Europe.

Dr Abela was accompanied by Malta’s resident ambassador to Poland Natasha Meli-Daudey.

