Gunshot victim cleared of bodily harm charges after 10 years in court

Prosecutors said Mr Cini had attacked his aggressor with a screwdriver. Photo: Shutterstock

A man shot twice during an argument with his neighbour has been found to have acted in self-defence.

Franky Cini had originally been accused of attempted homicide and illegal possession of a firearm, with the charges were later downgraded to grievous bodily harm and causing criminal damage to Joseph Portelli's car.

The case dates back to July 25, 2005, when the then 24-year-old Mr Cini hit a car owned by Mr Portelli’s daughter while selling vegetables from a van in Żebbuġ, Gozo.

Both men subsequently began arguing after Ms Portelli called her father to the scene.

Mr Cini ended up being shot in the abdomen and was in danger of dying, whilst Mr Portelli suffered stab wounds which experts concluded were probably caused by a screwdriver.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud criticised the manner with which the criminal proceedings against Mr Cini had been conducted.

He said the hearing had dragged on for ten years, and in 53 sittings “nothing had happened”.

Although experts had likened Mr Portelli’s injuries to stab wounds from a screwdriver, the court said it had doubts as to whether this had actually been used in the fight.

It rejected the claim that Mr Cini had approached Mr Portelli from behind and stabbed him with the screwdriver, saying that the slight injuries Mr Portelli suffered were more likely inflicted while the two men were grappling on the ground, as a witness had described.

The court also noted that the holster for the pistol used to shoot Mr Cini had been found in Mr Portelli’s own car, concluding that Mr Portelli had brandished the weapon, not Mr Cini.

Magistrate Mifsud declared Mr Cini to be innocent of the charge of grievous bodily harm and instead found him guilty only of involuntary damage, for which he was fined €500.