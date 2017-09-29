Government's consolidated fund registers surplus
Government debt down
Government’s Consolidated Fund registered a surplus of €31.1 million between January and August.
The National Statistics Office said that compared to the same period last year, recurrent revenue registered an increase of €261.2 million whereas total expenditure went up by €150.9 million. This resulted in a positive change of €110.2 million in the government’s consolidated fund.
Recurrent revenue during the period was recorded at €2,583.8 million, up from €2,322.6 million last year. The comparative increase of 11.2 per cent was primarily the result of higher income tax and value added tax which increased by €62.1 million and €43.2 million respectively.
Compared to January-August last year, total expenditure stood at €2,552.7 million up from €2,401.8 million due to added outlays on recurrent expenditure which outweighed lower spending on capital expenditure and interest payments.
Recurrent expenditure stood at €2,221.6 million from €2,063.7 million last year. The main contributors to this increase were Programmes and Initiatives and Personal Emoluments with a rise of €133.7 million and €25.6 million respectively.
Government’s capital expenditure witnessed a decrease of €1.6 million, and was recorded at €186.7 million. This was mainly the result of lower spending on film industry incentives (€6.2 million) and EU external borders fund (€3.8 million).
At the end of August, central government debt stood at €5,545.5 million, down by €9.1 million over the corresponding month last year. This was the result of higher Malta Government Stocks and euro coins issued in the name of the Treasury, which added €155.7 million and €6.8 million respectively.
On the other hand, Treasury Bills and Foreign Loans went down by €139.2 million and €10.4 million respectively. Higher holdings by government funds in Malta Government Stocks resulted in a decrease in debt of €22.1 million.
