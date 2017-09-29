Għargħur wedding ends with drunken fistfight

The wedding celebration ended on a sour note. Photo: Shutterstock

A drunken scuffle during a Għargħur wedding landed a man in court this morning, on charges that he injured another guest.



25-year-old Irishman Mark Gray was slapped with a one-month prison sentence, suspended for one year, after he admitted to slightly injuring one of the other guests and breaching the peace.



Inspector Roderick Spiteri told the court that the incident happened at 2am this morning, as guests had been leaving a wedding reception which had started at 4pm the day before.



The inspector said all those involved were drunk, with the person who suffered the injuries having provoked an argument which led to Mr Gray hitting him.

Mr Gray, who renounced his right to legal assistance in the proceedings, pleaded guilty to the charges, reaffirming his admission after being warned by the court that the charges carried a possible prison term.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke handed the Irishman a one-month prison sentence, suspended for one year.



He was warned that if he were to commit any other offence anywhere in the EU over the coming 12 months, he would be hauled to prison to serve the one month sentence behind bars.