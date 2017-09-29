Family returns to honour gunner with donation to Vittoriosa War Museum

Nina Stein and Moniquea Spiteri. Photos: Jonathan Borg

A strong memory of Paul Spiteri, who seven decades ago defended the island with fellow Maltese soldiers, has returned to the island, where his efforts will be forever immortalised at the Vittoriosa War Museum.

His decorations and war record booklets have travelled across the globe from Australia, where he had settled down with his family following 12 years of service in the Royal Malta Artillery.

Mr Spiteri’s decorations, including the 1939-1945 Star, African Star, Defence medal, and War medal 1939-1945.

The memorabilia, including a 1939 to 1945 Star, an African Star, a Defence Medal, and a War medal 1939 – 1945, will today be donated to the Fondazzjoni Wirt Artna Malta at War Museum.

Mr Spiteri died in 1994 aged 83, and his memorabilia were passed on to his descendants.

His daughter Nina Stein and grandchild Moniquea Spiteri believe the museum, rather than a box in their home, is the right place for these items to honour his efforts.

Their trip to Malta to make the donation has been an especially emotional one for Ms Spiteri. Her father Joseph (Paul’s eldest son) had passed away in 2000 aged 62 and never had the chance to return to Malta after the family left the island in 1951.

In a way, this trip is for him as well, she told this newspaper a few days after landing here. This is her first ever trip to Malta, and her aunt’s first since she left aged around six years.

Ms Stein (Paul’s daughter), 73, recalls that the family had followed Mr Spiteri after he left the island for Australia on his own, as was common practice. The trip for her late mother Doris, originally from Qormi, and five siblings, was a tough one and took some weeks.

But it was nothing compared to the harsh days of war, when the island suffered 154 days of continuous bombing and food was scarce.

Her father Paul, who enlisted voluntarily in June of 1939 and stayed in service until June of 1951, did not talk much about the war.

According to his certificate, his military conduct was exemplary, while he was also an honest, sober, willing, hardworking and quiet gunner.

Ms Spiteri, 46, remembers her grandfather as “a very quiet man”, who loved his garden and animals.

Joseph (left), son of Doris (centre) and Paul Spiteri (right), father of Moniquea Spiteri.

“He didn’t really speak about the war and I think that is indicative of the experience that they went through. The family home was bombed and my father Joseph, who was aged five during the war would run to get food from nannu and bring it back to the family, who lived in Sliema.”

Aunt and niece have been on some history tours already, hearing about the role that Malta played in the Second World War, knowing that their father – and nannu­ – played a part in history.

“It’s been an emotional couple of days, because in a way we are bringing home a piece of the family. Our family will now have a permanent place in Malta and the donation would honour my nannu,” she said, recalling the emotional moment when touring the harbour and realising that had her grandfather Paul not survived the war, she would not be here.

Paul Spiteri, formerly a butcher, and later a gunner, left for Australia in 1951, aged 40.