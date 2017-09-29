Balluta Bay to get a marine clean-up

Volunteers will head underwater to clean waters around the iconic bay. Photo: Shutterstock/Zoltan Gabor

Four NGOs are pooling resources and expertise to clean up the sea at Balluta Bay.

The marine clean-up, which will run from 9am to 12pm this coming Sunday, will see snorkellers clear the bay's main area of litter, while scuba divers head down into the sea to clean deeper waters.

Marine littering can have a devastating impact on fish, birds and marine wildlife, and scientists estimate there are a staggering 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic debris in the world's oceans.

Every year, an estimated 640,000 tonnes of fishing gear is left in world seas and oceans.

Following the three-hour clean-up, organisers will sort waste and deliver a brief presentation about waste and its impact on the marine environment.

To join the snorkelling clean-up, show up at Balluta Bay at 9am with fins, a snorkel, goggles and all-important sunblock. Water and first aid will be available on site.

Litter can devastate marine biodiversity. Photo: Żibel

Diving schools which would like to contribute can contact Żibel on Facebook.

The clean-up, which is being organised by Healthy Seas, Ghost Fishing, Żibel and Sharklab-Malta, comes just a few days before world leaders meet in Malta for the fourth edition of the Our Ocean conference.

The yearly conference focuses on key marine issues affecting the planet, from marine protected areas to sustainable fishing, marine pollution, and climate-related impacts on oceans and seas.

Healthy Seas is a civil society organisation focused on removing discarded fishing nets from local seas. These 'ghost nets' entangle millions of marine animals, from sharks to turtles and dolphins, injuring and often strangling them.

The organisation will be holding a four-day marine clean-up event between October 1 and 4 to recover litter from marine protected areas.

All the litter collected will then be clean, sorted and turned into a piece of art by local artist Jennings Falzon, to be exhibited at the Malta National Aquarium on October 4.

European Commission delegates including director-general for maritime affairs and fisheries to João Aguiar Machado will inaugurate the exhibition.