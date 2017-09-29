President pops by for a socially-conscious cup of coffee
Head of State visits Jacob's Brew in Marsascala
A Marsascala coffee shop which encourages customers to pay it forward today received a visit from President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca.
Customers at Jacob's Brew can offer a friend or family member in need of support a free cup of coffee or tea by handing them their specially-stamped 'pay it forward' receipt.
The coffee shop is run by Jacob Cachia and his family, who wanted to ensure Jacob's dream of owning his own coffee shop became reality after he was diagnosed with a life-threatening condition while in his teens.
President Coleiro Preca was joined by members of the National Cancer Platform Association, which Survivors Malta forms part of.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.