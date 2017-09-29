President pops by for a socially-conscious cup of coffee

President Coleiro Preca popped by for a cup of coffee. Photo: Office of the President

A Marsascala coffee shop which encourages customers to pay it forward today received a visit from President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca.

Customers at Jacob's Brew can offer a friend or family member in need of support a free cup of coffee or tea by handing them their specially-stamped 'pay it forward' receipt.

The coffee shop is run by Jacob Cachia and his family, who wanted to ensure Jacob's dream of owning his own coffee shop became reality after he was diagnosed with a life-threatening condition while in his teens.

President Coleiro Preca was joined by members of the National Cancer Platform Association, which Survivors Malta forms part of.