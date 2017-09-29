Bespoke matchmaking service lands in Malta

Ms Watty and her team are excited about launching in Malta. Photo: Berkeley International

Finding love while juggling a professional career and busy lifestyle can be a daunting prospect.

And while online dating services and apps have exploded in popularity over the past years, they have not made it any easier for people to find their soulmate.

The trick, said Berkeley International's Hilde Watty, is 'hearthunting'.

"We don't do anything online. We meet members, talk, interview, and we don’t do photographs. We talk to you about the person you would like to share your life with."

Berkely International is a bespoke matchmaking which helps commitment-oriented singles in the world's largest cities discreetly find love.

Members include CEOs, lawyers, doctors, entrepreneurs and successful working professionals, and hail from anywhere from London and Paris to New York, Hong Kong, Monaco and Melbourne.

Ms Watty, who is the company owner and managing director for France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and now Malta, said the firm's success was down to the fact that the agency's matchmakers "take a personalised interest in every member, meeting face-to-face to discuss lineage, preferences, and prospects."

Matchmakers get to know members and discuss their goals, hobbies and outlook on life.

"Everything we do is exhaustive as well as being absolutely tailored

and bespoke. The team’s mission is to make personalised introductions and give members the best possible chance at finding a long-lasting relationship," said Ms Watty.

