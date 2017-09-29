Advert
Friday, September 29, 2017, 06:01 by Joe Izzo, Guardamangia

Strange bedfellows

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Heartfelt congratulations to the staff of the Restoration Directorate for an excellent job on the frontage of Palazzo Ferreria in Valletta.

Unfortunately, this awesome façade further magnifies the shameful mess just opposite: the roofless so-called ‘theatre’.

