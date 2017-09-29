Last week, we were fortunate enough to see leaders from around the world descending on New York to bask in the sun, enjoy fancy parties, ring a few speeches about helping poor countries... and so on and so forth. And what a joke it turned out to be. These so-called United Nations meetings served only to show the whole wide world political hypocrisy at its best.

If there were an award for the UN’s best leader performance, the competition would have been tough but I’m sure the medal would have gone to Donald Trump for warning one and all that, if necessary, “we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea”.

So, finally, it has happened. A forum for peace was used by Trump to threaten to annihilate a nation of 25 million people.

However, we have to admit, for fairness sake, this was one area where Trump has shown global leadership.

In the meantime, Myanmar’s chief architect for peace, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, skipped this UN meeting because she thought it was awkward to be a Nobel Peace Prize winner and not defending a brutal and vindictive military campaign of murder, rape and ethnic cleansing of Rochingya. Only Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlighted the plight of the Rochingya people. If only he was as interested in his own political prisoners.

All in all, it was absolutely a maddening hypocrisy to see some world leaders posturing in the spotlight and patting themselves on the back while doing so very little to tackle humanitarian crises of the first order, crises they themselves have helped to create.