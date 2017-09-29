Samb penalty frustrates Floriana

Maroons managed to rescue point despite playing with ten men. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Gżira United 1

Floriana 1

Gżira United needed a last-gasp penalty goal from Amadou Samb to grab a point against Floriana yesterday.

The first really opportunity came on 28 minutes when Roderick Briffa burst into the area and his effort was blocked by the onrushing Ini Akpan, the ball fell to Samba Tounkara who completed miscued his shot in front of a gaping goal before the Greens cleared.

Six minutes later, the Maroons threatened again when Andrew Cohen’s long range shot just missed the upright.

On the restart, the game soon took a complete different dimension when on 47 minutes Dylan Grima directed Emerson Marcelina’s long ball into the path of Maurizio Vella who fired the ball past Haber.

Gżira tried to recover from that setback and on 55 minutes Gary Muir sent a dangerous cross-shot, which however, found no takers as Floriana cleared.

The Maroons were growing increasingly frustrated and six minutes from time they were reduced to ten men when Tounkara was shown a straight red card after hitting James Baldacchino.

But despite being a man down, Gżira still found the energy to save the result when they grabbed a dramatic equaliser in stoppage time.

Alex Cini was adjudged to have handled Roderick Briffa’s shot with the referee pointing to the spot and Samb kept his cool to sent Akpan the wrong way and preserve his team their unbeaten record.