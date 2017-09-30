Hibernians held by resilient ten-man Naxxar

Hibernians were held by Naxxar Lions at the Tedesco Stadium. Photo: Jonathan Borg

After beating Mosta in their previous outing, champions Hibernians failed to keep the momentum as they were held in a 1-1 draw by ten-man Naxxar Lions.

The Paolites had an edge over their opponents, creating the lion’s share of goal-scoring opportunities, also having two goals disallowed by referee Sandro Spiteri. However Naxxar gave a very good account of themselves and although they continue to chase their first win, this was another precious point following draws with Valletta and Tarxien. Hibs, on the other hand, share fourth place with Balzan, five points behind leaders Gzira United.

Hibernians had three changes from the team which defeated Mosta as they welcomed back Marcelo Dias and Rui da Gracia Gomes after serving a one-match ban while Dunstan Vella was named in the starting line-up after being included as a substitute in the previous four matches. Jackson Lima, Jurgen Degabriele and Joseph Mbong were among the substitutes.

On the other hand, Naxxar coach Stuart Watkiss made a slight change to the team which drew with Tarxien in their previous outing as Oussenyou Ndoye was preferred to Mark Fenech.

Naxxar had a perfect start, taking the lead on the 7th minute when off a cross by Duane Bonnici, the Hibs rear-guard failed to clear the ball into safety and Scott Fenwick headed the ball over goalkeeper Andrew Hogg.

Hibernians equalised on the 26th minute. Clayton Failla hit the crossbar and off the rebound, Jorge Elias dos Santos headed home from close range.

Nine minutes later, off a Marcelo Dias freekick from the right, Rodolfo Soares hit the woodwork with Jorge Elias hitting home from close range off the rebound but the goal was disallowed for an offside.

Just before half-time, Dunstan Vella slammed the ball home past goalkeeper Christoph Nicht following an assist by Marcelo Dias from the right butm once again, the goal was disallowed by referee Sandro Spiteri due to the presence of another ball on the field of play. A decision which brought harsh protests by the Hibs players.

Early in the second half, Naxxar went close with a Daren Falzon freekick from the left which was blocked by the Hibs custodian. However Hibs threatened once again on the 64th minute, when off a Johann Bezzina freekick, Arnaud Mendy risked committing an own goal as his deflection scraped past the post with the ball ending into a corner. Two minutes later, Marco Sahanek concluded a good move on the right flank with an angled shot which was however neutralised by his fellow countryman and Naxxar goalkeeper Christoph Nicht.

The Lions were reduced to ten men thirteen minutes from time as Arnaud Mendy received a second yellow card for a foul just outside the area. From the resulting freekick, Clayton Failla’s effort was blocked by Nicht. Two minutes later, a low shot by Dias from inside the area was partially saved by the Naxxar custodian with Ndoye clearing the ball into safety.

Deep into added time, Hibernians could have notched the winner when off an inviting pass by Jurgen Degabriele from the left, Marcelo Dias could have easily slotted the ball past the Naxxar goalkeeper but hit the ball sky high.