Apollon score late to hold Everton, Milan scrape to win over Rijeka

Everton's Jonjoe Kenny in action with Apollon Limassol’s Andre Schembri.

Milan needed a last-gasp goal to edge a 3-2 Europa League victory against Rijeka at the San Siro to stay top of Group D.

The Croatian minnows looked like they had snatched an unlikely point when Josip Elez held his nerve to score a 90th-minute penalty but the seven-time European champions broke Rijeka hearts with Patrick Cutrone's strike in the fourth minute of time added on.

Andre Silva and Mateo Musacchio put Milan in control before Boadu Acosty pulled a goal back six minutes from time to set up an exciting finale.

The other game in the group also had late drama as Marko Livaja struck in injury time to earn AEK Athens a 2-2 home draw against Austria Vienna.

An understrength Arsenal side survived a late fightback from BATE Borisov to secure a 4-2 victory in Belarus.

Two goals from Theo Walcott and further efforts from Rob Holding and Olivier Giroud sealed all three points at the Borisov Arena to keep Arsenal top of Group H. Mirko Ivanic and Mikhail Gordeichuk replied for the hosts.

The other game in Group H saw Red Star Belgrade win 1-0 at Cologne thanks to a solitary strike by Richmond Boakye.

Everton are bottom of Group E after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Apollon Limassol at Goodison Park.

Adrian Sardinero put the visitors in front but Wayne Rooney soon equalised and Nikola Vlasic gave the Premier League side a second-half lead. Valentin Roberge's red card looked to have ended Limassoll's hopes of getting anything from the game but Hector Yuste headed an equaliser two minutes from time.

Atalanta built on their victory over Everton with a point away at Lyon to stay top of the group as Alejandro Gomez cancelled out Bertrand Traore's opening goal for the hosts.

Zorya were surprise 1-0 winners at Athletic Bilbao courtesy of Ihor Kharatin's first-half header. Ostersunds FK remain top of Group J above Zorya after Graham Potter's team overcame Hertha Berlin 1-0 at home with a Brwa Nouri penalty.

There were routine wins in Group K for Lazio and Nice, who both have six points from their opening two matches.

Felipe Caicedo and Ciro Immobile scored in a 2-0 success for Lazio while Nice were 3-0 victors at home to Vitesse, with Alassane Plea on the scoresheet either side of a Allan Saint-Maximin goal.

Zenit St Petersburg won the big game in Group L against Real Sociedad and opened up a three-point lead at the top of the table with a 3-1 victory in Russia.

Emiliano Rigoni and Aleksandr Kokorin put Zenit in control before Diego Llorente replied before half-time. Kokorin struck again in the second half to seal the three points.

The other match in the group also finished 3-1, with Rosenborg beating Vardar with Nicklas Bendtner, from the penalty spot, on the scoresheet.

Astana came from behind to get their first point on the board with a 1-1 home draw against Slavia Prague - Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui and Marin Tomasov got the goals. The other Group A game between Maccabi Tel-Aviv and Villarreal finished goalless.

It was also 0-0 between Sheriff Tiraspol and FC Copenhagen while the other match in the group saw Manuel Fernandes score a hat-trick in Lokomotiv Moscow's 3-0 victory against Zlin.

Constantin Budescu and Junior Morais scored as Steaua Bucharest came from behind to win 2-1 at Lugano, who led through Mattia Bottani, and Viktoria Plzen needed late goals from Jan Kopic and Marek Bakos to beat Hapoel Beer Sheva 3-1.

Munas Dabbur's strike gave Red Bull Salzburg a 1-0 win against Marseille in Group I while the other game in Turkey saw Konyaspor, with goals from Musa Araz and Deni Milosevic, defeat Guimaraes 2-1. Paolo Hurtado pulled one back for the Portuguese.

Rodrigues Barbosa's last-minute strike gave Sporting Braga a 2-1 home win over Istanbul Basaksehir while Ludogorets Razgrad beat Hoffenheim by the same scoreline.

In Group B, Dynamo Kiev won 3-2 at Partizan Belgrade while Skenderbeu drew 1-1 with Young Boys.